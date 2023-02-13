Partners of longtime Nashville law firm Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings are splitting and forming two new firms.
Tricia Herzfeld, David Suetholz, Ben Gastel, Joe Leniski Jr. and Michael Wall have established Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski, and Wall, PLLC, or HSGLaW. The firm will focus on civil rights, the opioid epidemic, union-side labor law and complex civil litigation.
“Our firm will build on the important work we’ve been doing in Nashville for many years — protecting those injured by negligence, supporting and fighting for workers’ rights, guiding public utilities and fighting to ensure that people’s civil rights are protected,” Herzfeld said in a release.
Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings and grandson of firm founder the late Cecil Branstetter, is among a group of BSJ partners launching Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC. Stranch will serve as managing partner of the new firm and be joined by Jim Stranch III (his father and a longtime BSJ partner), Jan Jennings, former state Rep. Mike Stewart, Jack Garvey and Nate Ring. Garvey is based in St. Louis while Ring works from Las Vegas.
Gerard Stranch has been legal counsel for labor groups and the Tennessee Democratic Party and worked on multi-district litigation against Volkswagen and pharmaceutical companies.
“The DNA of Cecil Branstetter will literally and figuratively continue at Stranch, Jennings & Garvey,” Gerard Stranch said in a release. “We’re excited to announce the formation of Stranch, Jennings & Garvey as we restructure our previous firm. We have a long record of success in representing plaintiffs in a variety of class actions, mass tort proceedings and additional complex litigation across the nation, including some of the most complicated litigation the courts have seen against some of the largest multinational companies in the world.”
The release notes that SJ&G’s primary areas of practice include class action, mass tort, ERISA trust funds, labor unions, bank fees, data breaches, personal injury and other matters.
Branstetter co-founded the firm in 1952 and was a key figure in the establishment of the Metro Nashville government. He died in 2014. Branstetter's daughter, Jane Branstetter Stranch, is a federal appeals judge who practiced with BSJ prior to her appointment to the bench. Her husband, James Stranch III, and daughter Grace Stranch also practice at BSJ. Branstetter's son, Dewey Branstetter, left the family firm for Sherrard Roe in 2014.
At HSGLaW, Herzfeld, Gastel, Leniski and Wall are based in Nashville, while Suetholz is based in Louisville. Herzeld is a Davidson County Election Commission member and a former public defender and ACLU attorney. Several of the partners were part of the Branstetter team that sued prescription drug manufacturers and prescribers on behalf of more than two dozen Tennessee local governments, resulting in a $35 million settlement. Stranch said the governmental opioid cases would be moving to Stranch, Jennings & Garvey.