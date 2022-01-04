Law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has promoted four attorneys in its Nashville office to partner.
The new Nashville partners are Stephanie Hoffmann, Kevin Michael, Kathryn Harvey Moore and J. Hunter Robinson.
Hoffmann and Moore are members of Bradley’s health care practice group. Hoffmann works with health care companies on mergers and acquisitions and regulatory and compliance matters. According to the firm’s website, she worked on the Community Health Systems spinoff of Quorum Health Corp. Moore works on a variety of health care transactional, regulatory and operational matters.
Michael works on Bradley’s commercial lending team and corporate and securities practice group. His work encompasses a range of participants in complex financing transactions. Michael joined the firm in 2016 after practicing with two firms in New York City.
Robinson is a member of the firm’s litigation practice group, where he represents banks and other financial institutions in class action litigation. He has also worked with several cannabis companies. Robinson joined the firm in 2014 after graduating from Emory University School of Law.
In addition to the four Nashville attorneys, Bradley promoted lawyers in Birmingham, Charlotte and Jackson, Miss.
“We are proud of this talented group of attorneys who have a proven record of excellence in their work and serving our clients,” Jonathan Skeeters, Nashville-based board chair and managing partner, said in a release. “Our firm is fortunate to have such an exceptional group of leaders, and we look forward to their continued contributions.”
