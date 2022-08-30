Bradley new lawyers

Nathan S. Harris (L) and Benjamin Katz

Law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced two new partners in its Nashville office, Nathan S. Harris and Benjamin Katz. 

Both Harris and Katz previously worked for Frost Brown Todd’s Nashville office and both were hired in 2015 there. Harris is now a member of Bradley’s corporate securities practice group. Katz is a fintech attorney in the firm’s litigation and banking and financial services practice groups, and he focuses on automotive industry clients. 

