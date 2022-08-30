Law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced two new partners in its Nashville office, Nathan S. Harris and Benjamin Katz.
Both Harris and Katz previously worked for Frost Brown Todd’s Nashville office and both were hired in 2015 there. Harris is now a member of Bradley’s corporate securities practice group. Katz is a fintech attorney in the firm’s litigation and banking and financial services practice groups, and he focuses on automotive industry clients.
“Nathan and Ben bring a wealth of corporate and finance experience to our team,” said Bradley Nashville Office Managing Partner Lauren B. Jacques. “They regularly handle complex matters that successfully meet each client’s specific goals.”
Jaques added that Harris and Katz will join recent hires Rick Nickels, (who also joined from Frost Brown Todd) and health care counsel Heather Sveadas as part of a strategic plan to grow the organization’s Tennessee presence and expand nationally.
According to a press release, Bradley’s Nashville office has now added more than 20 attorneys over the past 12 months, with plans to add eight more in September.
