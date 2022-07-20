Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Richard Nickels as a partner in the firm’s Nashville office.
He works in Bradley’s trusts and estates and tax practice groups and comes to the firm from Frost Brown Todd.
Nickels joined Frost Brown Todd in 2016 and previously practiced with Bone McAllester Norton and Watkins & McNeilly.
“We are pleased to welcome Rick, and we know that our clients will benefit from his experience,” said Bradley Nashville office managing partner Lauren Jacques. “Rick is very knowledgeable in trusts and estates matters, elevating the level of service we are able to provide as a firm.”
Adams and Reese promotes marketing official
Adams and Reese has promoted Laura Sillars to chief marketing officer.
She joined the firm in 2020 as marketing and communications director. She has been a producer and executive for The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, HGTV and the Hallmark Channel and was marketing manager for Iberia Bank before joining Adams and Reese.
Sillars succeeds Ann Wallace, who was with the firm for 20 years.
"We are excited to have Laura join our senior leadership team as chief marketing officer. She has had a remarkable two years at the firm implementing initiatives and has brought strategic vision and innovation to our marketing efforts," Adams and Reese Managing Partner Gif Thornton said. "She has an impressive resume of developing and managing highly successful, cutting-edge content at the national level and locally. As she assumes this critical role, we look forward to Laura's contributions that will continue to grow the firm's brand across our footprint."
Baker Donelson adds associates
Baker Donelson has named 11 new associates firmwide, including two in Nashville.
The new Nashville associates are Alex Lewis and Jeremy Ray.
Lewis practices in the health group and was previously an attorney at the Federal Trade Commission.
Ray is a business litigator and comes to Baker Donelson from Adams and Reese after earlier practicing with King & Ballow.
