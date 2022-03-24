Law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Aaron Chaloner as a senior attorney in the Nashville office.
Chaloner joins Bradley from Baker Donelson, where he had practiced since 2016.
Chaloner holds a Ph.D. degree in neuroscience from the University of Oklahoma and specializes in intellectual property and trade secret matters specifically in the life science and biotechnology industries. After earning his doctoral degree, Chaloner attended Oklahoma City University School of Law.
“Aaron’s technical background in neuroscience gives him a unique lens into the intersection of legal and scientific issues, allowing him to provide an exceptionally high level of service to clients in the biotechnology industry, while also expanding the depth of the capabilities our team offers,” said Bradley Nashville Office Managing Partner Lauren Jacques.
Chaloner is working in Bradley’s intellectual property practice group, which numbers more than 20 attorneys.
