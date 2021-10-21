Van East III has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office as a partner in the firm's real estate practice group.
Previously, East was a member at Frost Brown Todd, which he joined in 2013. He previously spent more than two decades at local law office White & Reasor.
“Our team has been focused on strategic growth, and the addition of Van will enhance our capabilities in the real estate and finance industry, allowing us to proactively respond to the needs of our clients in Nashville’s booming market and beyond,” Bradley real estate group chair Brooks Smith said in a release.
East’s experience is in purchasing, financing, leasing and selling commercial properties, including shopping centers and vacant land. He also assists in formations, conversions, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions.
East is a Vanderbilt University Law School graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.