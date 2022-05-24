Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Eric Setterlund as counsel in the law firm’s Nashville office.
Setterlund comes to Bradley from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, where he was privacy and data counsel and interim chief privacy officer. Prior to joining the insurer, he worked at Baker Donelson.
At Bradley, Setterlund will work with both the health care practice group and the cybersecurity and privacy practice group. His background at BlueCross includes work on privacy, security and technology matters, plus data sharing and digitization efforts.
“Eric’s extensive background in health care privacy, security protections and regulatory compliance adds significant depth to our team and enhances our capabilities to serve clients in this evolving space,” Lauren Jacques, Bradley Nashville office managing partner, said in a release. “His ability to navigate complex business and technology issues, develop and implement policies and procedures, and monitor program compliance adds further advantage to our firm. We look forward to collaborating with him on behalf of our clients.”
