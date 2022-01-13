Law firm Bass, Berry & Sims has added two attorneys.
Laura Cohen joins the Nashville-based firm as a senior corporate attorney in the corporate and securities practice, and Katherine Todd is coming on as counsel in the intellectual property and technology practice.
Cohen most recently practiced in Birmingham-based Maynard Cooper & Gale’s Nashville office. Previously, she worked at several law firms in Florida. Her practice has mostly included mergers and acquisitions, business transactions and finance.
Todd has worked both in-house and at law firms on intellectual property, especially trademark matters, most recently in New York City. She worked in-house at Take-Two Interactive Software, a leading video game company whose portfolio includes Grand Theft Auto and BioShock.
Todd attended Vanderbilt University Law School and the University of Tennessee.
Bass, Berry & Sims, one of the city’s largest firms, is planning a relocation to the under-development Nashville Yards.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue growing our team to address client needs in today’s evolving legal landscape, and it is especially exciting to welcome experienced attorneys like Laura and Katherine to further elevate our ability to deliver effective counsel and results,” Managing Partner Todd Rolapp said in a release. “Our growth strategy continues to focus on identifying excellent attorneys in the areas affecting our clients. Today’s announcement is in direct response to historic M&A activity in today’s market and the continued challenges for businesses aiming to protect their valuable intellectual property.”
