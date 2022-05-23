Monica Mackie is stepping down as executive director of the Nashville Bar Association, according to a letter NBA President Martesha Johnson sent members last week.
Mackie has been in the role since 2015 and is staying on to help in the search for a successor.
The organization has posted the vacancy with a June 3 application deadline.
“Monica has provided exemplary service as our leader and our association is strong today because of her influence,” Johnson wrote. “We will truly miss having the opportunity to work closely with her daily and we are forever thankful for her dedication to the Nashville Bar Association.”
Prior to leading the NBA, Mackie ran consulting firm Monaco Management and held several positions with the Tennessee Bar Association.
