Baker Donelson has added Ed Lanquist and Scott Douglass as shareholders in its intellectual property group, according to a release. Lanquist is based in the Nashville office while Douglass is based in Memphis.
Lanquist is a past president of the Nashville Bar Association and will be president of the Tennessee Bar Association in 2024. He is a longtime former top lawyer at Patterson IP (formerly Waddey & Patterson), where he was named president and managing partner in 2009. Lanquist held that position for nearly 10 years and he worked at the firm for three decades.
