Austin-based Breakwater Solutions, an information governance and data risk management consulting firm, has added several new people in leadership roles, including one in Nashville.
Marc Jenkins of Nashville is now a director in the firm’s legal data and technology solutions practice. He was previously CEO of legal consultancy Adappt.legal and director of legal operations at Asurion.
Jenkins has taught courses at Vanderbilt University Law School, from which he graduated in 2003. He was previously managing partner at law firm Hubbard & Jenkins.
Breakwater, which is backed by private equity firm JLL Partners, also announced the opening of new offices in Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, joining existing offices in New York, Chicago and Austin.
"We are very excited about the exceptional leaders joining our consulting organization and the cross-discipline expertise they bring. Each is rapidly recruiting to expand their teams and meet client demand," Breakwater managing director Rebecca Patterson said in a release.
