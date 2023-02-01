Latitude, a Franklin-based legal services firm, is expanding to Charlotte, its fifth new office in the past year.
The Charlotte office is led by Clark Goodman, previously managing partner of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Charlotte office. Since early last year, Latitude has also opened outposts in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Francisco and St. Louis.
Led by CEO Ross Booher, the company provides attorneys on an as-needed basis to both law firms and businesses.
Goodman had worked with Womble Bond Dickinson for nearly three decades, since graduating from Harvard Law School. He has also taught at Wake Forest University School of Law.
“We continue to see increased demand from legal department and law firm leaders for the peer-level contract attorneys we specialize in providing,” Booher said in a release. “Clark is a natural choice to lead our Charlotte-based team. He is a trusted leader who understands first-hand the high standards of our legal department and law firm clients. His deep connections in the Carolinas will help us better serve our clients in this area and further expand our extensive bench of financial services, health care and technology attorneys available for contract engagements.”