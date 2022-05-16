Law firm Adams and Reese has hired top liquor lawyers Rob Pinson and Will Cheek to launch a new alcohol and hospitality team.
Both had previously been partners at Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis and, before that, worked together at Bone McAllester Norton. They will work from the New Orleans-based firm's Nashville office.
According to a release, Pinson will lead the new team, which will provide regulatory, transactional and litigation counsel for businesses in the hospitality sector.
“Will and Rob have earned a reputation as the go-to attorneys for alcoholic beverage law in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast, for good reason. They have been instrumental in the development of Nashville’s entertainment scene and the growth of venues and businesses throughout the southeastern U.S.," said Brad Lampley, leader of Adams and Reese's intersection of business and government practice group. “These industries, and especially liquor law, have exploded throughout the Southeast in the last 10 years, and will undoubtedly continue growing. By combining this team with our footprint, we are primed to build one of the country's preeminent liquor and hospitality teams. This move will be a game-changer in terms of offerings to our clients and for our alcohol and hospitality practice.”
The firm also announced that paralegals Beth Frasch and Randi Bruce have joined the alcohol and hospitality team.
