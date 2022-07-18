Nashville saw a series of air quality alerts in June, coinciding with record heat.
Experts say that when it comes to air quality in Nashville, there are two categories to watch out for — ozone and particulate matter.
Ozone pollution comes from vehicles and industry, and it is magnified in the sunlight. Levels tend to be lower during the morning and evening hours and higher in the middle of the day.
Nashville has also seen particulate matter alerts this year, due to air swept in from wildfires in New Mexico and Arizona, as well as Saharan dust, but this type of pollution can also come from dusty construction sites.
“Air pollution can come from local sources, or it can also be transported in from other areas,” said Michelle Oakes with the air quality division of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “I really think that part of air pollution makes it very fascinating. It really doesn't have a lot of boundaries.”
Based on data collected from monitors across the state, including four in Nashville, TDEC forecasts pollution levels for the following day and releases air quality alerts accordingly. The Air Quality Index is measured from 0 to 400. Up to 100 is satisfactory, above 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and as it reaches 200 and higher, it is hazardous for the general public.
Oakes said when the pollution levels are higher, individuals should avoid prolonged strenuous activities outdoors during peak pollution hours — in the mid-to-late afternoon. For those who are in an at-risk group, exercise indoors if possible. On air quality alert days, consider carpooling, using public transportation or combining errands into one trip to lessen additional pollution from vehicles, she added.
Gillian Walshe-Langford is the air monitoring manager at the Metro Public Health Department. Her job is to make sure that the data is accurate, as required by the EPA. Monitoring sites are set up around the city strategically and collect air quality information minute-by-minute
“Our monitors have been placed in locations that — based on modeling and wind directions and discussions with the EPA and historical data — are the worst case scenario of what we would expect,” Walshe-Langford said. “... We put them where we know that based on traffic volume and wind direction, etc. — [air quality] is going to be the worst that could be. That's what we measure.”
The biggest thing standing in the way of better air quality in Nashville is motor vehicles, said Michael Vandenburg, professor of environmental law at Vanderbilt University. That includes the large number of vehicles just passing through, like diesel trucks.
“Mobile sources make up more than half of the contributions to ozone pollution in Nashville, and the share of their contribution has been growing over the last decade or so,” Vandenburg said. “That's because we have lots of motor vehicles and we are declining in terms of the number of industrial and small business sources.”
Despite the air quality alerts, experts agreed that the air quality in Nashville is good, all things considered. It rarely breaks Clean Air Act standards, Vandenburg added.
“Despite the massive growth of Nashville, our air has gotten cleaner over the last two decades,” Vandenburg said. “The problem we face for the most part remains a little bit with ozone, a little bit with particulate matter, quite a bit with indoor air and substantially with greenhouse gas. And that's the next challenge.”
