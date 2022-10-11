red light therapy

Red light therapy at Upgrade Labs

Two wellness companies are planning to expand to Nashville with promises of reversing aging and providing other services described by some as biohacking. 

Dave Asprey

Dave Asprey

Dave Asprey, the creator of Bulletproof Coffee, has agreed to franchise in Nashville his Santa Monica-based Upgrade Labs, which offers services described as biohacking, for which Asprey is touted as the father. Asprey defines biohacking as “the art and science of using technology and the environment around you in order to have full control of your biology.” 

cheat machine

The Cheat Machine at Upgrade Labs
Serotonin Centers

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.