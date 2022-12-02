Franklin-based hospital company Community Health Systems announced Friday that Wayne Smith will retire from his role as executive chairman of the board of directors, effective Jan. 1.
Smith will continue to serve as the non-executive chairman of the board. Smith was appointed CEO three months after he joined Community Health Systems as president in 1997. The change is the culmination of a leadership plan that started in 2021, when Smith stepped down from his position as CEO and was replaced by Tim Hingtgen, according to a press release.