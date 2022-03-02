Law firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis has picked attorneys Jennifer Weaver and Eric Scalzo to leads its 200-member health care team.
They succeed Patsy Powers and Brent Hill, who were named co-chairs of the group in early 2021.
Weaver and Scalzo come from different wings of the firm’s health care practice. Weaver has experience as a litigator defending health care providers, including in False Claims Act cases, and Scalzo is a corporate lawyer with experience in mergers and acquisitions and other complex transactions on behalf of physician and dental practices.
Weaver earned a J.D. degree at Columbia University, while Scalzo attended William & Mary Law.
“Our clients will benefit from the perspectives that Jennifer and Eric bring to leading our health care industry team,” Waller chair Matt Burnstein said in a release. “Jennifer has tremendous experience solving problems for clients, both in and out of court, and Eric comes from a transactional practice with an emphasis on private equity sponsored work. We’re excited about the energy they’ll bring to their new roles.”
