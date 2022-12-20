Vanderbilt University Medical Center is seeking more than $5 million from a health care provider it contracted with related to services for local inmates.
In a complaint filed Dec. 16 in Davidson County Chancery Court, VUMC alleges that locally based incarcerated health care provider Wellpath (formerly known as Correct Care Solutions) breached their longstanding contract and underpaid for services for inmates from 2018 to the present.
Wellpath began contracting with VUMC in 2005. According to court documents, Wellpath began underpaying VUMC in January 2017. At that time, Wellpath started paying the same rates that CIGNA HealthCare of Tennessee was paying VUMC in a different agreement.
In the complaint, VUMC said these lower rates are only available to insurers or health plans that did not already have a contract with VUMC, and which issue benefit plans. Wellpath does not issue benefit plans to inmates, and the cost is also higher because of security provisions accompanying the care, VUMC said.
To get lower contract rates, Wellpath would have to send all inmate volume to VUMC. Wellpath defended the move by asserting that the agreement allows the company to contract with “other health care providers” meaning the company could access VUMC’s rates with other contracted payors, a move that VUMC called “in bad faith.”
“In the Fall of 2021, VUMC informed Wellpath that it could not seek to utilize the portions of the Agreement with VUMC it liked (requiring VUMC to treat all Wellpath patients) but disregard the portions it did not like (the payment provisions),” court documents read.
Wellpath ultimately responded by providing VUMC notice of termination of the agreement, effective Nov. 16, 2021. Since that time, Wellpath and VUMC have operated under individual patient contracts as opposed to one larger contract. VUMC alleges that Wellpath also underpaid for those smaller contracts.
VUMC estimates that Wellpath underpaid by $2.7 million in total from January 2018 to November 2021, and an additional $2.35 million from Nov. 17, 2021, to present, and that the company owes further damages from not paying or responding within 45 days of the claims submission.
According to the VUMC filing, Wellpath does not deny that it has not paid VUMC agreed-upon contract rates, but contends that it was no longer obligated to pay those rates after choosing to opt into CIGNA rates. Wellpath agreed at one point to resolve the outstanding claims but had not yet paid, according to court documents.
Wellpath did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.
Earlier this year, former Correct Care Solutions CEO Gerard Boyle was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a 13-year quid pro quo scheme involving a Virginia sheriff while he served as CEO.