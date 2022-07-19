Vanderbilt University Medical Center is part of an initiative announced Tuesday aimed at increasing diversity in clinical trials.  

This $10 million grant funded by trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America will support 10 community-based clinical trial sites through an 18-month pilot program. The site locations will be concentrated in Southeast and Southwest and are set to be announced in early fall. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.