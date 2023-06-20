Vanderbilt University Medical Center has released medical records of transgender patients to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office as part of an investigation into medical billing for gender-affirming services.
The attorney general’s office told The Tennessean it had been conducting an investigation into potential medical billing fraud since 2022, and the state requested medical records from Jan. 1, 2018, to the present.
John Howser, chief communications officer at VUMC, said in a statement that the organization is complying with “all health care privacy and security requirements established under both Federal and Tennessee law, including but not limited to HIPAA.”
“VUMC received requests from the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General as part of its investigation seeking information about transgender care at VUMC,” Howser said. “The Tennessee Attorney General has legal authority in an investigation to require that VUMC provide complete copies of patient medical records that are relevant to its investigation. VUMC was obligated to comply and did so.”
Brandon Smith, chief of staff to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, said he was surprised at VUMC’s choice to “frighten” patients by informing them of their records being turned over to the state.
"The Office does not publicize fraud investigations to preserve the integrity of the investigative process,” Smith said in statement to the Post. “The Office maintains patient records in the strictest confidence, as required by law. The investigation is focused solely on VUMC and certain related providers, not patients, as VUMC is well aware.”
Skrmetti is also investigating Nashville-based AllianceBernstein and other asset managers related to their climate change policies, part of a series of politically charged inquiries.
In September, Gov. Bill Lee called for an investigation in the the Vanderbilt Pediatric Transgender Clinic, prompted by conservative media figure Matt Walsh.
The Vanderbilt Pediatric Transgender Clinic ceased operations earlier this month, as a state law banning gender-affirming care for minors is being challenged by both the ACLU of Tennessee and the U.S. Department of Justice.