Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital has promoted professor Warren Sandberg, chairman of the department of anesthesiology, to chief of staff.
In the role, Sandberg will oversee all adult inpatient admissions and discharges and surgical and intensive care goals for the facility. He will continue to teach as a professor of surgery and biomedical informatics, according to a press release.
A former professor and program director at Massachusetts General Hospital, Sandberg has served Vanderbilt’s largest hospital since 2018 as a co-chief of staff — focusing on perioperative and critical care services — alongside Shubhada Jagasia, professor of medicine and vice chair for clinical affairs for the department of medicine.
Jagasia was recently named president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas’s Midtown and West campuses, and Sandberg has since taken over both roles.
“[Warren Sandberg] demonstrates outstanding leadership capabilities, along with considerable knowledge of the inner workings of our adult inpatient services," Wright Pinson, VUMC deputy CEO and chief health system officer, said in the release. "He has helped other members of the hospital’s leadership team address the ever-increasing demand for the tertiary and quaternary services that only VUMC offers.
"The experience he has gained over the past three years has prepared him well to help meet the hospital’s ongoing growth," Pinson added.
