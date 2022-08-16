Two Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers are looking at the effects a nicotine patch could have on cognitive function — one in memory loss and the other in depression.
Dr. Paul Newhouse, director of the Center for Cognitive Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry at VUMC, is enrolling participants for the Memory Improvement Through Nicotine Dosing (MIND) study. The study’s aim is to determine whether the nicotine patch typically used for smoking cessation can improve memory and reduce the risk of additional memory loss over time. With 300 participants to date, Newhouse is looking to get up to 400 people to complete the two-year study, conducted at 42 sites nationally, including Nashville.
Newhouse received National Institutes of Health funding for this larger study after leading a successful smaller study in the early 2000s.
The MIND study centers on mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment. Newhouse said brain function should stay relatively stable through most of the human life. His definition of mild cognitive impairment is memory loss that is noticeable not only to the patient but also to someone close to them, and also represents the earliest stage of memory loss that precedes a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
“We believe that memory loss is not a normal part of aging,” Newhouse said. “If it's noticeable to someone else that your memory is failing, I don't consider that normal. And we believe that people should not necessarily accept the fact that memory fails as we get older.”
While it will take at least two more years before the results can be analyzed, Newhouse notes promising results in scores on memory and attention tests, looking at the brain tissue and other biological markers of Alzheimer’s and improvements that patients and families can notice.
Dr. Warren Taylor, director of the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at VUMC, also saw encouraging results in a trial treating depression in older adults with the help of nicotine patches, which he is wrapping up this fall. Taylor sees this addition as a way to potentially ease depression that is harder to treat — in conjunction with more traditional medications.
“We know in psychiatry for people that have a more difficult to treat depression — so not the majority of people, but an important minority of people — that they just don't do well on a single medicine,” Taylor said. “We know that combining medicines that work differently, you kind of get a better response than doing either medicine by itself.”
Nicotine can hit the same brain networks that depression does, Taylor said. Because nicotine can make the average person feel a bit more alert, the theory is that it could bring a balance to a depressed person.
“I think success is when we give people a patch, they say, ‘wow, this really makes me feel better,’” Taylor said. “‘I'm not as sad as I was. I feel more engaged. My motivation is better. I'm sleeping better.’”
He said the majority of the participants in the study saw a benefit to the patches, though too high of a dosage made patients nauseous. Taylor is an expert in older adults, but he also chose to focus on this subset because depression can be harder to treat in older adults, and risk of suicide is higher.
That’s not to say it wouldn’t benefit younger people, but the researchers have not looked into that possibility yet. The same is true for smokers, who were not included in either study as the control variable of the dosage of nicotine could affect the data.
Potential for dependency on the patch was a risk about which researchers warned participants, though Newhouse and Taylor did not see any cravings or withdrawals in their participants. If the nicotine is slowly absorbed through the skin, addiction and abuse liability is limited compared to that triggered by smoking and vapes, Newhouse said.
“It really does change the game in terms of what nicotine can do for the brain,” Newhouse said. “Instead of simulating circuits in the brain that we think could be related to abuse, nicotine given slowly via patch actually has very different effects. We think it's very safe; pilot studies showed that. People don't have the desire to go out and smoke after they have treatment with a patch.”
Nicotine patches are sold over the counter, which could mean improved access for those prescribed them as treatment, though the researchers warn against buying for off-label use until study results are confirmed.
“Nicotine divorced from smoking and divorced from cigarettes and from vaping can be used as a medicine because it's from plants and a lot of our medicines come from plants,” Newhouse said. “We think that nicotine offers a way to use it as a medicine rather than as a substance that we typically think of with disdain. We are hopeful that we're on to something here.”
