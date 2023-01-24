The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has named Gretchen McCullough chief nursing officer, effective March 6.
McCullough most recently served as associate chief nursing officer for women’s and children’s services for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon. She was the first person in that role, which she held for two years. She received her Master of Science degree in nursing from Walden University.
McCullough told the VUMC Reporter that it is important to her to be able to help rural communities in her new role.
“We are excited to welcome Gretchen to the Monroe Carell team,” said Meg Rush, president of Monroe Carell. “She comes to us with a wealth of experience in both inpatient and ambulatory pediatrics as well as regional expansion of pediatric services.”
McCullough will succeed Kathie Krause, who had served in the role since 2015. Last month, Krause discussed her decision to retire with the Post.