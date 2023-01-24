Gretchen McCullough

The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has named Gretchen McCullough chief nursing officer, effective March 6. 

McCullough most recently served as associate chief nursing officer for women’s and children’s services for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon. She was the first person in that role, which she held for two years. She received her Master of Science degree in nursing from Walden University. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.