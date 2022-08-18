Locally based urological and related specialty services provider U.S. Urology Partners announced Kerry Massey will serve as chief financial officer. 

Kerry Massey

Kerry Massey 

Massey most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Diversicare, a Brentwood-based post acute and long term care provider. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.