Locally based urological and related specialty services provider U.S. Urology Partners announced Kerry Massey will serve as chief financial officer.
Massey most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Diversicare, a Brentwood-based post acute and long term care provider.
“Kerry’s years of experience leading multi-location healthcare organizations will be a tremendous asset to U.S. Urology Partners’ growing network," said Corina Tracy, CEO of U.S. Urology Partners. "His expertise will help us deliver on our core purpose of providing the highest level of urological care to every person we are honored to serve and fulfill our ambition of uniting high-performing, growth-oriented physician practices to provide the most effective, efficient and innovative urologic care to the people in the many communities that we serve.”
