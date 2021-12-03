Vito Capotorto has been appointed chief medical officer at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
He comes to the Middle Tennessee hospital from another HCA facility, the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, where he was medical director. Capotorto succeeds Kevin Hamilton, who transferred to sister facility TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
At the 218-bed TriStar Summit, Capotorto will be responsible for the overall direction and coordination of the hospital and medical staff, according to a release.
He received his medical degree from the University of Bologna in Italy and did a residency at Staten Island University Hospital. He specializes in pediatrics.
“I’m very excited to welcome Dr. Capotorto to our TriStar Summit leadership team,” TriStar Summit CEO Daphne David said in the release. “Dr. Capotorto’s clinical and leadership experience will be a tremendous benefit for our patients as we continue to focus on providing exceptional patient care closer to home for our community.”
David came to TriStar Summit from Colorado in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.