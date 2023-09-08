Patients of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s transgender clinic were alarmed to learn in June that their records had been turned over to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office as part of an investigation into alleged Medicaid fraud. They sued, saying the information was too sensitive and the AG requests too broad. In the midst of that case, some of the patients received a second email at the end of August notifying that their records had not, in fact, been released.
In one of three motions heard in Davidson County Chancery Court on Friday, VUMC was granted additional time to file a motion to end the case, claiming that it was moot because the patients that brought the case fell into the group that received the second email and that their records had not been released.
In the second motion, lawyers for the patients asked for a qualified protective order that included limits on the number of Bass, Berry & Sims lawyers representing VUMC who had access to court records. They also requested that the medical records be stored on a computer without access to the internet, citing fears of the records being leaked. According to the lawsuit, the information includes pictures of genitalia, sexual history and private communication with doctors. VUMC’s lawyers argued that allowing for only three associates to see the records was limiting and the request interfered with the way VUMC manages its patient records.
Chancellor Patricia Moskal ordered lawyers for both parties to “go back to the drawing board” and discuss which privacy protections are necessary for the patient records.
The defendants also asked for a “heads up” for future communication like that of Aug. 31. Patients represented by Herzfeld, Suetholtz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall and Abby Rubenfeld were distressed and the communication was unclear, attorneys said. The court denied the request, saying that it was an overreach.
“This case is about protecting patient privacy, and today we took a meaningful step forward in ensuring this case proceeds quickly while ensuring these patients get the privacy protection they deserve,“ said plaintiffs’ attorney Tricia Herzfeld.
Added John Howser, chief communications officer with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in a statement to the Post:
“VUMC was compelled by the Attorney General to respond to his office’s civil investigative demand and we complied with all applicable Federal and state health care privacy laws in doing so. VUMC appreciates the Court’s careful consideration of the issues before it today and its commitment to safeguarding patient privacy and allowing VUMC to continue to provide ongoing care.”
Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s office has since 2022 been conducting an investigation into VUMC’s transgender clinic. VUMC said it was obligated to comply with the investigation but did not completely comply with AG requests. TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, does not cover gender-affirming surgeries. While patients have privacy rights related to medical records through the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, law enforcement investigations can supersede those rights.
In June, VUMC shut down its pediatric transgender clinic. At the time, a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for minors was set to go into effect in July. Republican leaders had pledged to ban such care at an anti-trans rally in the fall, and later, led by Gov. Bill Lee and fueled by conservative website Daily Wire, called for an investigation into the clinic. VUMC’s Pediatric Transgender Clinic has stated that an average of five patients per year, all 16 or older, received gender-affirming surgeries, and none received genital surgeries. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and others including a Nashville family and the U.S Department of Justice sued to block the law. After a Nashville judge partially blocked the ban to allow hormone therapy, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals allowed it to take effect in July. Another legal challenge from ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project is ongoing.
Also in June, VUMC issued a press release celebrating Pride Month, in which the medical center mentioned for the first time its seemingly rebranded care for LGBTQ adults, VIVID Health, which includes gender-affirming care for adults.