The Metro Public Courthouse

 Photo: Eric England

Patients of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s transgender clinic were alarmed to learn in June that their records had been turned over to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office as part of an investigation into alleged Medicaid fraud. They sued, saying the information was too sensitive and the AG requests too broad. In the midst of that case, some of the patients received a second email at the end of August notifying that their records had not, in fact, been released. 

In one of three motions heard in Davidson County Chancery Court on Friday, VUMC was granted additional time to file a motion to end the case, claiming that it was moot because the patients that brought the case fell into the group that received the second email and that their records had not been released. 

2023_WCFOPMemorial-10.jpg Tenn. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti speaks at the 2023 Williamson County FOP memorial service on May 8 at the Franklin Theatre.