Two Tennessee group pathology practices have filed a lawsuit against insurance giant Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company for alleged breach of contract related to a Cigna reimbursement policy change.

Nashville-based Anatomic and Clinical Laboratory Associates and Clarksville-based Cumberland Pathology Associates both staff hospital laboratories across Tennessee. Each alleges at least $75,000 in monetary damages due to Cigna ceasing to pay directly for lab oversight services. 

