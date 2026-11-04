Tennessee Hospital Association taps former Haslam aide as CEO Will Cromer will replace Wendy Long, lead organization after having served as COO, EVP William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2026 Nov 4, 2026 Updated Nov 4, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The Tennessee Hospital Association has named veteran employee and former Bill Haslam aide Will Cromer its next president and chief executive officer. Will Cromer Photo: THA According to a release, Cromer will succeed Dr. Wendy Long, who will retire at the year’s end. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmrC@>6C[ H9@ 4FCC6?E=J D6CG6D %wp 2D 49:67 @A6C2E:?8 @77:46C 2?5 6I64FE:G6 G:46 AC6D:56?E[ ;@:?65 E96 qC6?EH@@5\32D65 6?E:EJ 2D r~~ :? }@G6>36C a_`h] w6 AC6G:@FD=J H@C<65 2E }2D9G:==6\32D65 G6?EFC6 42A:E2= 7:C> #FDD6== $EC66E '6?EFC6D]k^AmkAm!C:@C E@ E92E[ 96 D6CG65 2D 56AFEJ 5:C64E@C 2?5 49:67 @7 DE277 2E %6??r2C6 2?5 2D DA64:2= 2DD:DE2?E 7@C DEC2E68J 2?5 A@=:4J 5:C64E@C E@ E96?\v@G] q:== w2D=2>]k^AmkAmrC@>6C 9@=5D 2? |qp 568C66 7C@> '2?56C3:=E &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 2 32496=@C’D 568C66 :? A9:=@D@A9J[ A@=:E:4D 2?5 64@?@>:4D 7C@> q6=>@?E &?:G6CD:EJ]k^AmkAm“%wp :D :? 2 DEC@?8 A@D:E:@? 3642FD6 @7 (6?5J’D =6256CD9:A[ 2?5 E96 3@2C5 36=:6G6D (:== :D E96 C:89E A6CD@? E@ 3F:=5 @? E92E 7@F?52E:@?[” y:> '2?56C$E668[ 492:C @7 E96 %wp q@2C5 @7 s:C64E@CD 2?5 AC6D:56?E 2?5 rt~ @7 r@G6?2?E w62=E9[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“(:== F?56CDE2?5D %6??6DD66’D 9@DA:E2=D[ E96 492==6?86D E96J 7246 2?5 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 3C:?8:?8 A6@A=6 E@86E96C 2C@F?5 E96 :DDF6D E92E >2EE6C] (6 92G6 2 8C62E 562= @7 4@?7:56?46 :? 9:>[ 2?5 :? E96 =6256CD9:A 96 3C:?8D]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Will Cromer Tennessee Hospital Association Cromer William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by