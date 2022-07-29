Belmont University announced Friday its 2022 class of Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame inductees.
The 2022 Health Care Hall of Fame inductees are:
Reginald Coopwood, current president and CEO of Regional One Health in Memphis, former CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Hospital Authority and former chief medical officer of Nashville General Hospital at Meharry Medical College.
David W. Gregory, professor emeritus at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and founder, medical director and chairman of the board at Siloam Health who has spent more than 40 years working in internal medicine and infectious disease.
Ned Ray McWherter, the 46th governor of Tennessee (1987-1995) and former speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives who led the Tennessee General Assembly to pass legislation to create a medical school at East Tennessee State University and replace the state’s Medicaid program with TennCare.
Ching-Hon Pui, chair of the Department of Oncology, the Fahad Nassar Al-Rashid Chair of Leukemia at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; co-director of the hematological malignancies Program for St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center; director of the St. Jude China Program and American Cancer Society professor.
Randy Wykoff, founding dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, former senior vice president for international operations at Project HOPE; former deputy assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; former associate commissioner for operations for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The honorees will be recognized at a reception on Oct. 18 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Belmont is looking to open up its medical college to students in 2023.
“It is a great honor to celebrate the significant work of our five inductees this year. As we work to establish Belmont’s Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine and building on our Colleges of Health Sciences & Nursing and Pharmacy, we are inspired by their meaningful contributions to healthcare,” said Belmont President Greg Jones. “These physicians and leaders have paved the way for the future of health care, providing inspiration to our students who will one day emulate their efforts. Each honoree has championed health and well-being for all through their work in health care access, research and education to help our Tennessee communities flourish.”
The Hall of Fame was created in 2015 by Belmont University, the McWhorter Society and the Nashville Health Care Council.
