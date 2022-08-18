The Tennessee Department of Health saw two personnel changes this week. Elizabeth Foy was appointed chief of staff and Mary Katherine Bratton was appointed general counsel. 

Foy served as legislative liaison for the department since 2021 and was appointed assistant commissioner earlier this year. She also previously served as an assistant district attorney in Nashville for more than 10 years, according to a press release.  

