The Tennessee Department of Health saw two personnel changes this week. Elizabeth Foy was appointed chief of staff and Mary Katherine Bratton was appointed general counsel.
Foy served as legislative liaison for the department since 2021 and was appointed assistant commissioner earlier this year. She also previously served as an assistant district attorney in Nashville for more than 10 years, according to a press release.
“Elizabeth has been an instrumental and critical part of our team and has quickly demonstrated her insightfulness, management skill and commitment to public health,” said TDH commissioner Morgan McDonald. “Her extensive legal and public policy background with the department and in private practice will ensure we continue to accelerate progress in improving the health of Tennesseans.”
Bratton originally started with TDH as assistant general counsel in 2012, and most recently served in the office of general counsel at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation since the end of 2021. In her new role, will be responsible for an office of five divisions that provide legal support of TDH’s bureaus and programs, as well as 36 health-related boards. She will also serve as the organization’s ethics compliance officer, according to a release.
“Mary Katherine was instrumental as a legal adviser and disciplinary counsel with our department for almost a decade,” said McDonald. “She guided her staff through thousands of cases, investigations, and both legislative and rulemaking procedures affecting critical decisions in health care licensure and regulation in Tennessee. We are thrilled to have Mary Katherine back and look forward to the positive impact her experience and expertise will make on the department.”
