A federal court case against Tennessee’s recent TennCare waiver has been paused and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reopening the federal comment period for the state’s block-grant style overhaul of the safety-net insurance program.
The Biden Administration has agreed to reopen the public comment period for a month, and in exchange, groups currently suing the state and federal governments — including the Tennessee Justice Center and the National Health Law Program — over the waiver approval have suspended their lawsuit, according to POLITICO. The federal comment period is now open until Sept. 9.
The Trump Administration and Tennessee Republicans pushed through approval of the TennCare waiver in the final days of the Trump’s presidency, using a week typically reserved for organizational meetings to push it through before Joe Biden took office.
Executive Director of the Tennessee Justice Center Michele Johnson said the rushed process of approval overstepped the required public comment period, “depriving Tennesseans and other interested parties the opportunity to oppose the project,” she said in a press release.
"The State's decision to radically restructure our Medicaid program would harm many low-income individuals and families, including our plaintiffs,” Johnson continued. “Our State has a lengthy history of mismanaging Medicaid, and the hastily approved changes to TennCare III would make it worse. That is why we are heartened by the opening of the federal comment period and the opportunity for our clients and other key stakeholders to make their voices heard regarding the harmful changes to our Medicaid program."
In February, a month into office, the Biden Administration rescinded Trump-era guidance that sought to solidify changes made to state Medicaid programs, putting TennCare’s new financing structure at risk of being withdrawn, the Tennessee Journal reported at the time.
The latest development puts the future of the TennCare block grant waiver — already in implementation — in uncertain waters. A spokesperson for TennCare, however, said they support additional public input and are optimistic about the future of the program.
“TennCare provided an unprecedented public comment opportunity on the new provisions contained in TennCare III, and, as always, we welcome additional public input. We are encouraged that CMS’ action in no way delays or prevents implementation of TennCare III, and we remain full steam ahead,” he said. “TennCare III provides a tremendous opportunity to enhance the benefits and services we provide to TennCare members as well as serve additional Tennesseans in our program.”
