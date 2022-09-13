Since Tend Dental opened its first retail location in 2019 in New York City, it has grown to employ 100 people at its back-office hub in Nashville (its headquarters is in New York). At the end of the month, East Nashville will get its own Tend dental office in Five Points.
Tend founder and CEO Doug Hudson is based in Nashville, and he formerly served as CEO of the locally based teeth alignment company SmileDirectClub.
“Tend is the first dentists that people are actually going to look forward to,” Hudson said. “When we started this business, I said that I want to build a dental practice that people look forward to going to and people would laugh, but we're actually seeing that occur in the markets we're at.”
Ahead of a Sept. 28 grand opening for the 962 Woodland St. location, Tend has opened 11 studios in New York City, six in Washington, D.C., three in Atlanta and two in Boston.
Tend will offer full-service dentistry, Hudson said, which includes general dentistry and hygiene as well as oral surgery and cosmetic procedures. Locations typically employ four dentists, and specialists such as oral surgeons and orthodontists rotate through, or come in from other Tend locations if needed, so the organization doesn’t have to refer out.
The dental office touts an atypical strategy for compensating dentists, with a market rate salary plus bonuses based on patient satisfaction, compared to being paid according to the number of services performed. Hudson said focusing on desirable cities provides for dentists an appealing location, plus modern technology and design in each of the location’s “suites” and a brand name that attracts clients.
“It's an innovative way for a dentist to really come in and focus on just practicing dentistry and letting us take care of everything else,” Hudson said.
The organization accepts most private insurances, though does not accept government insurance including TennCare, which covers kids and expanded to offer dental care for postpartum mothers this year.
Tend, which has its own line of oral care products, offers online appointment scheduling and markets a customizable experience, as well as an app that keeps track of the patient’s preferences and treatment plan.
“It's more than just picking a date and a time; it actually lets you tell us some things about yourself,” Hudson said. “What flavor of paste you want when we're doing the hygiene appointment, what services you're interested in. What you'd actually like to watch on the TV when you're sitting there. Do you want to talk to the hygienist or not? These little things make it crafted and custom to you.”
