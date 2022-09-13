Since Tend Dental opened its first retail location in 2019 in New York City, it has grown to employ 100 people at its back-office hub in Nashville (its headquarters is in New York). At the end of the month, East Nashville will get its own Tend dental office in Five Points.

Tend founder and CEO Doug Hudson is based in Nashville, and he formerly served as CEO of the locally based teeth alignment company SmileDirectClub.

