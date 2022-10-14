At last year’s Telehealth Academy at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, all of the classes were online and focused on rolling out telehealth and remote patient monitoring at breakneck speed. This year, for the second iteration of the event, health care industry professionals focused on strategy and using the technology to address cost, access and equity.
In addition to the academy, Project Healthcare partnered with Sage Growth Partners to survey 95 hospital executives and 75 physicians in an effort to better understand challenges in telehealth.
The survey found that 64 percent of respondents thought telehealth enables more comprehensive quality care, though those surveyed raised concerns about it creating more work for staff. It also found that most practices and hospitals use telehealth for follow-up rather than to attract new patients. Respondents shared how much industry disruptors such as CVS, Walmart and Amazon moving into the health care space concerns them. A minority of practices and hospitals see the disruptors as a “significant” or “major” threat, while the most popular response for respondents was a “moderate” threat.
Eric Thraikill, chair of Project Healthcare, sat down with the Post to discuss findings from the survey and predictions for the future of telehealth.
How could telehealth options help with health equity?
The ability to have a provider through a video visit or through a telephonic visit, regardless of location and time of day, brought and still brings an enormous amount of satisfaction to patients and consumers.
On access and equity, I'd say there are tougher challenges. Access, no doubt, has been well documented, that these solutions bring about the ability to see providers off traditional schedules, and that's been a large improvement particularly in a lot of instances involving chronic care management and remote patient monitoring.
On the equity side, there are some concerns. There's also a lot of good data that exists out there that it's actually improving and eliminating some of the disparities that we generally see in addressing health equity. I think all of us would say there's more investment that's necessary in infrastructure. There's investment necessary in education, around how to use these tools and technologies.
With telehealth growing so quickly over the last few years, have federal and state regulations been able to keep up?
At the onset of the public health emergency … there were regulations that were passed, temporary waivers around [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] for payment for telehealth and virtual visits. So for Medicare, as an example, CMS waived the requirement that reimbursement only be made for an in-person visit.
Those waivers remain in place today. And in addition to that, at least the House has passed a fairly bipartisan bill that's at the Senate to extend a lot of those payments and regulatory waivers that were relaxed.
There’s a real complex sort of witch's brew of policy and regulatory reimbursement factors that have yet to be made permanent, but many are hopeful that what we have learned during this public health emergency and what has been well documented will remain or become permanent regulations to really deliver the benefits of telehealth and virtual care.
What’s the future of telehealth?
While we as an industry deployed telehealth essentially overnight in a massive way, it hasn't yet been optimized the way many health care organizations would like to see. For instance, if I call up a provider today, hopefully that provider organization would have access to my complete medical record. Maybe that wasn't available at the time that it was deployed under the public health emergency. We can really optimize the results of that visit by the provider having access to the data, being free to document that particular visit.
I think we have long way to go from a policy and a regulatory standpoint, a long way to go to optimize the workflow where it's natural between patients, its consumers and providers, and a lot of evidence to gather around the true benefits measured in terms of positive health outcomes as a result, as well as impacting the cost equation in health care which which needs to decline.
We're in the very early innings of this. A prime takeaway from our in-person event is we were all challenged as an industry to really think longer term, eight-to-10 years down the road, and then work together in a collaborative fashion to ensure that these tools and technologies actually benefit the individuals, are streamlined on the provider side, and then they positively address the access and equity issues that are so prevalent in health care.