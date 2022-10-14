At last year’s Telehealth Academy at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, all of the classes were online and focused on rolling out telehealth and remote patient monitoring at breakneck speed. This year, for the second iteration of the event, health care industry professionals focused on strategy and using the technology to address cost, access and equity. 

Eric Thraikill

In addition to the academy, Project Healthcare partnered with Sage Growth Partners to survey 95 hospital executives and 75 physicians in an effort to better understand challenges in telehealth.

