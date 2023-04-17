Paul Gilbert, Summit BHC

Franklin-based behavioral health services company Summit BHC has named Paul Gilbert chief legal officer. 

Gilbert, who will be based in the Nashville area for the role, most recently served as executive vice president and chief legal officer at the Rite Aid Corporation based in Philadelphia. He previously worked as partner at national law firm Epstein Becker & Green and served as Brentwood-based hospital company Lifepoint Health’s executive vice president and chief legal officer for 11 years, according to a press release. 

