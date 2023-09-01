Millions of dollars more in opioid abatement money is on its way to Tennessee.
The Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council opened up applications for community grants Friday. The council is set to receive more than $600 million in the next 18 years to distribute from various lawsuits against companies that made, distributed or sold opioid painkillers, including Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and Walmart.
Proposed projects must fit into an extensive list of approved remediation strategies. The list is organized into six categories: research/evaluation of abatement strategy efficacy, primary prevention, education, treatment, harm reduction and recovery support. The proposed projects can last one, two or three years, and there is not a cap on funding for each project. Applications close Oct. 9.
The money flowing into the state is broken down into a number of sub-funds:
15 percent goes directly to counties, which amounts to $23 million in Davidson County
15 percent to the Tennessee General Assembly to spend as it chooses
70 percent goes into a bank account managed by the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council called the The Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. As of May 2023, there was approximately $78.9 million in the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund.
Of that 70 percent, 35 percent is divided by the counties, but each county will have to certify that it complies with a list of outlines from the council. Davidson County received $3 million from this category earlier in February.
The remaining percentage is open to grant proposals described above.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration announced on Thursday $1.97 million in awards to rural communities in Tennessee. The money will support grants for rural communities to establish treatment sites for medication-assisted treatment.
In June, Davidson County’s Opioid Settlement Steering Committee opted to spend funds directly from the state on a 15-month pilot program to fund recovery care, which includes medication-assisted treatment and short-term stays in recovery homes, as well as the hiring of peer recovery specialists.
“The people of Tennessee have suffered and continue to suffer because of the actions of opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies,” said Stephen Loyd, Opioid Abatement Council chair. “We’re committed to ensuring that these dollars are spent with efficiency and transparency to begin to heal the hurt in our great state.”