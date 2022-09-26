The federal public health emergency has been renewed at least 10 times in 90-day increments since January 2020. For TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and health care advocacy organizations, each postponement means they have 90 more days to prepare for hundreds of thousands of people to reenroll in TennCare.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a person enrolled in TennCare would have to renew their coverage each year, proving their income level and other demographic traits were still in compliance with TennCare limits. For nearly three years, no one has had to renew and therefore no one has been cycled off the health insurance program.
TennCare enrollment was previously at about 1.4 million. Now, it’s grown to 1.7 million. Based on those numbers, TennCare officials estimate that means around 300,000 will lose coverage once the emergency ends and people are forced to reconfirm their status.
The public health emergency was most recently set to end mid-October, but because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it would give 60 days notice to the emergency ending and they have yet to receive such notice, organizations are now looking at January to start the renewal process.
Issues with past renewals
Michele Johnson, executive director of health care advocacy organization Tennessee Justice Center, anticipates even more than the estimated 300,000 people will lose coverage.
“What we found the last time they did a redetermination is that not only are the people who have ceased to be eligible [losing] coverage — but because the process is so very complicated, many people lose coverage even though they are eligible, because they just aren't able to navigate the red tape and the bureaucracy,” Johnson said.
In 2019, a Tennessean investigation revealed that at least 220,000 children lost coverage due to clerical errors in receiving and returning hard copies of renewal paperwork. Many of those were still eligible for TennCare. TennCare Connect, a new online portal for applications and renewals, was launched in March 2019.
“From a systems perspective, it would be super helpful for everyone to do it online, but we understand that some people are not able to do it online,” said TennCare spokesperson Amy Lawrence of the renewal process.
In August, a federal judge refused to reinstate TennCare coverage for more than 100,000 Tennesseans who lost it in 2019 and early 2020, the Tennessean reported. There was a silver lining for TJC, which sued TennCare over its renewal process, in that those who could wrongfully lose coverage when the emergency is lifted can join the ongoing lawsuit.
Falling into the gap
In the past nearly three years, someone eligible for TennCare may have become ineligible for various reasons: He or she could have gotten insurance through work, surpassed the income limit, gotten too old for CoverKids or surpassed the one year of postpartum coverage for mothers. A TennCare recipient may have also fallen in the coverage gap as a single adult with no minor children.
“The only adults that are covered are adults that are parents, and they're custodial parents who have children who are 18 and below,” Johnson said.
Rolling on and off the TennCare program is normal, and known as “churn,” said Emilie Fauchet, a health care access navigator at nonprofit Family and Children’s Service. She explained that the renewal process typically hinges on people successfully receiving, completing and sending back a packet. She is encouraging her clients to start by making sure they have the correct address on file. It’s the first phase of a four-part plan TennCare is rolling out to partners.
“Not only do you have to receive the packet [and] fill it out, you've also got to send it back successfully, which means you've got to have access to one of several methods of sending that back,” Fauchet said. “Then TennCare has got to receive it and put it all in the system. So there's lots of steps there where there's room for things to get missed.”
On TennCare’s part, they’ll assume the contact information they have on file is correct unless the member reports an update or they receive an update from the U.S. Postal Service or one of their health plans, Lawrence said.
With her clients, Fauchet notices barriers in literacy and comprehension of what TennCare is asking, which she hopes to aid in her work.
“If people get the renewal packets, they have no idea that they're supposed to be getting one, no idea what to expect to do with it,” Fauchet said. “We saw people before that said, ‘Oh, I think I got a packet but I just threw [it] away because I have no idea what it was.’ If you get a random packet that's asking you for all your personal information to send it back to some mysterious address – a lot of times people are a little hesitant on that.”
TennCare’s efforts toward solution
In an effort to quell that confusion, TennCare is looking for an advocacy organization to help its members complete the renewal process and do outreach to make sure they know it’s coming.
Lawrence explained that once the public health emergency is lifted, renewal will happen in cycles, and most will be based on when recertification dates would land naturally.
Members will have 40 days to complete the paperwork and if they do not, coverage will be terminated after another 20 days.
TennCare expects close to 50 percent of renewals to be conducted through an ex parte process, meaning that they agency will use existing information to determine if the person is still eligible for coverage with help from waivers from CMS to use some additional data sources, including food stamps eligibility. That leaves a little more than half of TennCare recipients to manage the paperwork.
“If TennCare does not have sufficient data to renew the person’s coverage, that person will receive a pre-printed renewal packet,” Lawrence said.
Those who receive a pre-printed renewal packet will have to return it via mail, fax, online or in-person at the Department of Human Services. If TennCare is able to verify that the recipient is still eligible for TennCare or CoverKids, he or she will simply receive a letter in the mail notifying the recipient that coverage has been renewed, Lawrence said. Those who are no longer eligible for TennCare will have their information sent directly to the health insurance marketplace so they can potentially purchase private insurance coverage
“What we know is that there will be people who are wrongfully terminated even though they're still eligible for coverage and we know that people will lose coverage who are no longer eligible,” Fauchet said. “So it's just reducing that number as much as possible.”