The Tennessee Department of Health on Friday announced it will distribute $121 million to 54 grantees in the first round of its $230 million Healthcare Resiliency Program. 

The grant program launched in November 2022 through federal American Rescue Plan funds. The grants have two main areas of focus, according to a press release: capital investment grants to expand brick-and-mortar capacity and “practice transformation and extension” grants to improve access to services. 

