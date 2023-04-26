A health care company backed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has folded, and its former landlord is suing for past due rent. 

Apricity Resources was founded in 2016 and employed up to 200 people under parent company Health Care Navigator. When it was founded, the company’s president Matt Horwitz told The Tennessean that Nashville beat out cities including Atlanta, Austin and Tampa to house the company’s headquarters. He also said the company was receiving incentives from TNECD for new jobs the company created in the state. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.