A health care company backed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has folded, and its former landlord is suing for past due rent.
Apricity Resources was founded in 2016 and employed up to 200 people under parent company Health Care Navigator. When it was founded, the company’s president Matt Horwitz told The Tennessean that Nashville beat out cities including Atlanta, Austin and Tampa to house the company’s headquarters. He also said the company was receiving incentives from TNECD for new jobs the company created in the state.
“We are aware that Apricity is no longer operating, and our team is going through the process of closing the company’s file to determine next steps,” Jennifer McEachern, spokesperson for TNECD, told the Post. “If it is determined that Apricity did not fulfill the terms of the contract, we will follow the provisions in the company’s accountability agreement.”
Apricity offered back-office services including billing, collections, human resources and payroll to nursing homes, assisted living, rehabilitation and hospice care providers. It moved into the former Buntin Group space at 1001 Hawkins St. in 2016.
Hawkins Nashville, the Chicago-based landlord for the site, has sued the company for breaching its lease agreement. According to an April 7 filing in Davidson County Chancery Court, Health Care Navigator informed Hawkins that it did not intend to pay the rent due under the lease for September 2022. In October, Hawkins informed HCN that it would terminate the lease and demanded payment of the amounts due, eventually filing a detainer suit. HCN agreed to vacate and surrender the property on or before Feb. 17, according to filings. In the court document, Hawkins asserts that HCN has not paid any rent owed since August 2022, an amount the company estimates to be $6.27 million.
The Tennessee State Funding Board approved a $860,000 FastTrack Economic Development Grant for the company in 2017. This fund is “only used in exceptional cases where the impact of the company on a given community is significant” and can offset costs including retrofitting a building, acquiring property and relocating equipment, according to the TNECD website.
“HCN and/or Apricity Resource had recently sold all or substantially all of its assets, and the principals of HCN decided to pay themselves the proceeds of that sale instead of honoring the contractual commitment they had made to Hawkins LLC, or the other similar commitments they had made to others like the State of Tennessee when they received the aforementioned $800,000 grant in exchange for creating jobs in the State,” the complaint reads.
Horwitz worked at Health Care Navigator starting in 2010 before moving to Apricity and serving as president since 2016. Horwitz could not be reached for comment, though his LinkedIn account shows that his role at Apricity ended in April 2022. Calls and emails to Health Care Navigator were unanswered at press time.