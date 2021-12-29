Brentwood-based outpatient addiction treatment company Spero Health is launching a slew of new services in 2022 and has announced intent to expand into West Virginia and North Carolina at the beginning of the year.
The three-year-old, private equity-backed firm will provide substance abuse disorder treatment services across seven states after the expansion. Spero currently operates 70 locations, and in 2021 alone, opened 24 clinics across Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.
Last year the company reported 500,000 patient visits spanning clinical, counseling and other recovery services. In the coming months, Spero leadership plans to include treatment for Hepatitis C, an intensive outpatient program and individualized wellness plans. The treatment packages will include telehealth, peer support groups, psychiatric services and education resources, among other options, according to a press release.
The expansion is supported by a long list of local investors, including Nashville-based Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central and Frist Cressey Ventures, which upon their initial investment expressed a need for affordable community-based solutions to combat the opioid epidemic.
"Last year, we opened 24 new Spero Health clinics and are on track to open even more in 2022, to bring life-changing results as we live our mission of Saving Lives, Instilling Hope and Restoring Relationships in communities really struggling. While we celebrate the progress we have made in the lives changed through recovery, we know that there is much work to be done to combat this epidemic,” CEO Steve Priest said in the release.
