Brentwood-based inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment provider American Addiction Centers announced Thursday that Hal McCard will serve as general counsel.
McCard has 25 years of experience in legal operations and is a former board member of the American Health Law Association, according to a press release. He most recently served as counsel for the health law practice of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester in Nashville and has also held roles at Quorum Health and Community Health Systems.
