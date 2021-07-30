The legal team at SmileDirectClub has had a busy summer.
Earlier this week, the Nashville-based medtech and teeth alignment company touted two procedural wins in the 11th Circuit Court that blocked attempts by individuals on the boards of dentistry in Alabama and Georgia to dismiss actions against the company.
SmileDirectClub previously sued the dental boards and each of their members in an individual capacity over a new rule they created that required dentists to be in the building when scans for tele-dental services are administered, a move the company called “anticompetitive conduct.” The individual members on the boards attempted to dismiss their involvement in the suit, citing “state-action immunity,” which was later denied en banc by the circuit court and upheld in a later ruling.
“SmileDirectClub is pleased with the Appellate Court’s decision and we are grateful for the amicus support of the FTC and DOJ in this matter,” SmileDirectClub’s Chief Legal Officer Susan Greenspan said in the release. “Although it is always our preference to work with and educate dental boards and associations on the many benefits of our telehealth platform, we cannot and will not allow anticompetitive conduct to interfere with our mission.”
In other actions, SmileDirectClub last month also sought to enforce subpoenas served on Align Technology and the American Dental Association related to a class-action lawsuit filed against the company in 2019. From the subpoenas, which were originally served in March but to no response per court filings, officials with SmileDirect hoped to recover documents that “go to the heart of” the company’s defense, which seeks to disprove claims that the company committed fraud and misled customers.
Finally, in a Sixth Circuit ruling also related to the class-action lawsuit, the court sided with SmileDirectClub to force customers seeking to join the action into arbitration. According to court records, the company has customers enter an “agreement to arbitrate” in which they agree not to litigate any dispute outside of Small Claims Court.
