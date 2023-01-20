Nashville-based SmileDirectClub on Tuesday announced plans to enable “positive cash flow”  without disclosing details on the methods to achieve it. The remote teeth straightening company said in a press release that it wants to save an additional $120 to $140 million in 2023. 

According to the release, the savings are broken down into $50 to $55 million in general and administrative expenses and $60 to $65 million in marketing and selling costs to “right-size” the cost structure of the organization. SmileDirectClub did not respond to a Post request for more information. 

