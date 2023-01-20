Nashville-based SmileDirectClub on Tuesday announced plans to enable “positive cash flow” without disclosing details on the methods to achieve it. The remote teeth straightening company said in a press release that it wants to save an additional $120 to $140 million in 2023.
According to the release, the savings are broken down into $50 to $55 million in general and administrative expenses and $60 to $65 million in marketing and selling costs to “right-size” the cost structure of the organization. SmileDirectClub did not respond to a Post request for more information.
“These actions are the natural next steps in the changes we introduced in 2022 to realign our operations in order to execute against our growth opportunity with efficiency and financial discipline,” said David Katzman, CEO of SmileDirectClub. “We are pleased with the progress we’ve made with the introduction of our innovative SmileMaker Platform and the upcoming launch of our CarePlus premium offering, as we design a technology-led product portfolio that continues to give consumers choice, convenience and affordability in oral care.”
The Nasdaq warned SmileDirectClub in November that it could see its shares pulled from the stock exchange if share prices did not increase in the coming months. At the time, shares had traded below $1 for 30 consecutive days, which is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. SmileDirectClub went public in 2019.
SmileDirectClub shares (Ticker: SDC) were up 4 percent on Friday at press time, trading at $0.54. In the past month, shares peaked at $0.74 with a low of $0.32 in late December.
Early last year, the organization suspended operations in Mexico and seven other international markets in an effort to save $120 million, also using the term “right-sizing.”
In the third quarter of 2022, SmileDirectClub saw a loss of $21.7 million. The company cited unpredictable demand for its products and shifts in consumer spending for the loss. In the Tuesday press release, SmileDirectClub reported an estimated net loss of $278 to $286 million for 2022.