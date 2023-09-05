SmileDirectClub could be eyeing bankruptcy.
Citing sources, Reorg Resources reported in August that the Nashville-based remote teeth straightening company and its bondholders “are working with restructuring advisers as the company is considering filing for bankruptcy.”
That report was cited by lawyers for SDC competitor Align Technology in a recent court filing in an ongoing legal dispute between the two companies.
“While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, our focus remains on delivering our strategic growth initiatives,” Susan Greenspon Rammelt, chief legal officer for SmileDirectClub, said through a representative. “We are continuing to execute on our plan to bring our business to EBITDA positive by Q3 and free cash flow positive by Q4, and we are committed to supporting the ongoing liquidity needs of the business.”
In August, SmileDirectClub pledged to appeal a California trial court’s ruling after it was ordered to pay $63 million to Align. The dispute, one of multiple between the companies, has been in process since 2020, when Align alleged that SmileDirectClub had breached the pair’s supply agreement.
According to Santa Clara County, Calif., court documents, Align alleges that SmileDirectClub “repeatedly delayed obligations” to pay Align the money owed. Align’s attorney Bartlit Beck of Denver claims SDC attempted to delay the arbitration process by adding new claims ahead of the October 2022 hearing and asking the court to delay confirmation following.
Beck also alleges that SDC’s lawyer Michael Meuti said in an email exchange that the company would need the “maximum period potentially offered by the statute,” which would amount to 70 days, to pay the $63 million. Align’s lawyers said they would not grant the extra time in light of rumored bankruptcy proceedings.
SmileDirectClub has struggled to become profitable since going public in 2019. At the start of 2023, it announced vague plans to enable “positive cash flow” in an effort to save an additional $120 million to $140 million. The company’s Q2 report showed a net loss of $53.8 million.
The Nasdaq warned SmileDirectClub in November that it could see its shares pulled from the stock exchange if share prices did not increase in the coming months. The company's shares have reached $1 just once since October 2022. In July, Nasdaq granted the company’s request to continue listing its stock and SmileDirectClub has until Nov. 14 to meet the minimum share price of $1.