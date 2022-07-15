Davidson County is now up to four reported cases of monkeypox, after the county and state’s first case was reported last week.
Local health care testing company Aegis announced Thursday that it is authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin testing for monkeypox, one of five commercial labs nationally.
“Testing, and increasing health care providers’ access to that testing, is crucial to identify cases of this disease quickly and limit its spread,” said Dr. Frank Basile, CEO of Aegis. “We’re proud to support CDC in bringing clarity to providers about where outbreaks are occurring in their communities.”
The Metro Public Health Department has not announced plans for testing or vaccination. Tennessee has received a total of 22 doses of the vaccine, according to a federal website.
It will take about a month before Vanderbilt University Medical Center can have testing onsite. For now, the organization is sending tests to the state, said Thomas Talbot, chief hospital epidemiologist at VUMC. He added that testing isn’t needed unless the person is having symptoms, unlike COVID-19.
Vaccines would come through the state department of health and, for now, are reserved for those with close contacts of known, confirmed cases, Talbot added.
Monkeypox, a once-rare disease concentrated in West and Central Africa, has seen a rise in cases internationally in 2022. The virus is less easily transmitted compared to COVID-19, is spread mainly through intimate contact and often does not require a hospital visit.
Dr. Donald J. Alcendor, associate professor in microbiology and immunology at Meharry Medical College, said that the monkeypox test is not one that is routinely done in research laboratories or hospitals but is typically sent out to reference laboratories, such as the Tennessee State Public Health Laboratory. He expects additional commercial testing capacity in the coming weeks.
When it comes to vaccine supply, there is plenty, said Alcendor. The federal government has a national strategic reserve of smallpox vaccines, which can also be used for monkeypox. The reserve was originally built to protect against a possible bioterrorist attack.
“One of the strange features of monkeypox gaining some type of clinical relevance now is that we don't vaccinate for smallpox anymore,” Alcendor said. “And because we don't, you see monkeypox on the rise.”
The vaccine can also be used after exposure to reduce the severity of symptoms, Alcendor added.
Monkeypox has always been considered rare, said Alcendor, but part of that is because data collection is limited where it’s most prevalent — rural areas. Because the reporting is weak, it makes it hard to know if it could become an epidemic or pandemic in the future.
Overall, Alcendor is surprised to see monkeypox on the rise.
“When I think about when I taught this in the virality courses here at Meharry,” he said, “every indication was monkeypox was something very rare that usually was associated with people interacting with pets [and] exotic animals from different places. Monkeypox never usually gets out to the point where you have, you know, transmission levels that are high. It's usually localized.”
