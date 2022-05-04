The American Association of Nurse Practitioners honored leaders of the Vanderbilt Mobile Vaccination Program for their efforts in vaccinating underserved communities Tuesday.
The mobile vaccination program delivered 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines to more than 6,500 patients in Nashville and surrounding counties through a partnership with Urban Housing Solutions and other community organizations. Vanderbilt nursing students were on hand at Urban Housing Solutions complex 26th and Clarksville on Tuesday to distribute first-aid kids and offer COVID-19 vaccines.
Led by Vanderbilt School of Nursing faculty members Carrie Plummer and Christian Ketel, nursing students volunteered bringing vaccines to community members. Ketel is part of the Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance, and VUMC and Meharry Medical College also worked together on a similar program.
“One of the program's most successful aspects is using community-based events to reach people in need of vaccination,” Pamela Jeffries, dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, told the Post. “These events primarily serve populations with barriers to health care, including language and literacy challenges, lack of health care insurance or regular providers, myths about vaccines and mistrust in health care providers.”
Dr. April Kapu, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and a Vanderbilt School of Nursing professor, said this award is a part of preserving the health care work force and acknowledging nurse contributions.
“Across the nation, we need more nurses, we need more nurse practitioners. The staffing shortages, combined with the pandemic, were pretty challenging over the last two years,” Kapu said. “We want to attract people to the field of nursing and specifically nurse practitioners.”
