Nashville-based physician staffing and surgery center company Envision Healthcare filed for bankruptcy Monday.   

Emily Evans

Envision said in a press release that it will operate as usual while it looks to settle $7.76 billion in debt in a Houston bankruptcy court. Moving forward, Envision Physician Services will split off from its Amsurg surgery centers, and Amsurg will purchase surgery centers held by Envision for $300 million plus a waiver of intercompany loans. The two companies merged in 2016. 

