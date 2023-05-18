Nashville-based physician staffing and surgery center company Envision Healthcare filed for bankruptcy Monday.
Envision said in a press release that it will operate as usual while it looks to settle $7.76 billion in debt in a Houston bankruptcy court. Moving forward, Envision Physician Services will split off from its Amsurg surgery centers, and Amsurg will purchase surgery centers held by Envision for $300 million plus a waiver of intercompany loans. The two companies merged in 2016.
Court documents cite a number of reasons for the bankruptcy filing, and Emily Evans, health policy analyst at Hedgeye, sat down with the Post to give her take on what caused the bankruptcy and what may happen next.
Management
Nine of Envision’s 10 executive leaders were hired between March 2020 and July 2021. Even Paul Keglevic, chief restructuring officer of Envision Healthcare Corporation, cites this as a reason for the bankruptcy in a court document.
“I think most people regard management has not been particularly good,” Evans said.
Pandemic
According to court documents, Envision lost 65 to 70 percent of patient visits outside the emergency room, while emergency room visits surged and overwhelmed staff. Keglevic wrote that the company lost $1.1 billion in revenues in 2020 due to the pandemic and $380 million in 2021.
No Surprises Act
The 2020 federal No Surprises Act aimed to protect patients from bills from an out-of-network provider or out-of-network facility. Instead, providers and insurance companies enter an arbitration process on billing rates. The arbitration process has a sizable backlog, Evans said.
“[The No Surprises Act] basically really disrupted the labor market and these staffing agencies, she said. “I guess people argue that you shouldn't have them. Sure, but if we didn't have staffing agencies during COVID, the health care system would have crashed.”
In his declaration, Keglevic also placed blame on the law.
“While the legislative policy behind the No Surprises Act is sound, the regulatory implementation of the No Surprises Act has been highly flawed, ultimately shifting the power dynamic in payment disputes too far in the favor of insurance companies (referred to as ‘payors’),” he wrote. “In fact, some payors (including Envision’s single largest payor) have used the No Surprises Act and its implementing regulations as an excuse to avoid payment to medical groups like Envision and affiliated entities.”
Ongoing dispute with UnitedHealth
In Keglevic’s declaration, he blames UnitedHealth (named as “Envision’s largest payor”) for the loss of $400 million in revenue.
In the most recent development of a years-long feud, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruled in favor of Envision that UnitedHealth violated a contract by reducing reimbursements and was ordered to pay $91.2 million.
Evans anticipates the conflict will remain an issue for both companies.
“I thought it was important for people to interpret it to what it was, which is a labor dispute,” she said. “Somebody wants to pay a doctor this much money to work, and that doctor wants that much money plus some to work. That’s all it is, and the patient gets stuck in the middle.”
Private equity ownership
The bankruptcy filing came five years after the company was taken private by KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.) in a deal valued at nearly $10 billion. This represents “one of the biggest losses ever” for KKR, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The fact that Envision is private equity-owned is definitely an irritant for insurance companies it partners with, Evans said.
“When you buy these practices and you attempt to extract as much revenue as you can out of payors — whether those are people paying cash or their insurance companies — the assumption on the part of the private equity firms is: The asset is underperforming,” Evans said. “It’s not billing and asking for prices that it should get, so we the private equity are going to play a role in making that happen. Do they take that too far? Absolutely.”
Amsurg is still an asset
Amsurg, which has 250 ambulatory surgery centers in 41 states, was a strong company paired with a mediocre one in Envision Physician Services, Evans said. For potential buyers, Amsurg will still be a valuable asset. Doctors are using ambulatory surgery centers more post-pandemic, but the physician staffing industry hasn’t recovered.
“That decision is really going to be made in part by the hospitals that staff their ERs,” Evans said. “How much [Envision Physician Services] do we need? Do we need it at all? Can we staff this without a staffing agency? Those are the kinds of questions that I think everybody will be asking.”