Tivity Health, the locally based provider of services for Medicare Advantage members perhaps best known for its SilverSneakers program, has named Hill Ferguson president and CEO.
Ferguson most recently served as CEO of San Francisco-based virtual care delivery platform Doctor on Demand. A Vanderbilt University alumnus, Ferguson also previously led consumer experience and product development at PayPal, according to a release.
Under Ashworth’s leadership, Tivity Health sold off Nutrisystem and was taken private by Stone Point Capital in 2022. He also oversaw a move to digital offerings for SilverSneakers.
"With Hill we have an innovative leader who will ensure that we continue to deliver world class solutions for our clients and partners and achieve new pathways for growth," said Chuck Davis, chairman and CEO of Stone Point Capital. "Hill is a strong strategic and cultural fit who is passionate about health care innovation, product development and consumer experience, and we're excited to welcome him to Tivity Health."