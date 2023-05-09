The legal dispute over the land home to Shugga Hi Bakery and Cafe and planned for a TriStar freestanding emergency room continues.
Earlier this year, Shugga Hi co-owner Kathy Leslie sued the property owner, alleging that her lease at the site included a right of first refusal and that she had agreed to purchase the property herself. Attorneys for Aubrey Harwell, the executor of the estate that owns the Dickerson Pike properties, on Thursday filed an answer to Leslie’s original complaint, denying allegations that the owners refused her offer and that she made a proper offer at all.
Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin on April 18 dismissed Leslie’s claims that she has right of first refusal to seven parcels of land surrounding her business. The opportunity to buy just the Shugga Hi property at 1000 Dickerson Pike, but not the adjacent parcels, hangs in the balance as the court ruled it was the only property she had the right to bid on.
The court found that two letters exchanged between the parties were not enough to prove Leslie’s right to match TriStar’s $5.48 million offer for the multiple properties. One December 2022 letter from Harwell notified Leslie that the estate had received an offer from a then-unnamed buyer for $5,475,000. A second letter, from Leslie’s lawyers, asks for more details with the intent of matching the offer. According to court documents, the parties agree that Harwell responded with just the terms to buy only the 1000 Dickerson Pike property for $2 million, which Leslie refused.
Harwell’s December letter read, in part: “Consider this letter notice that if you wish to match the terms of the current offer, we would like to hear from you within 10 days of your receipt of this correspondence.”
Leslie’s lawyer, Nader Baydoun with Baydoun & Knight, requested a written notice of the terms and conditions eight days later. “Upon receipt of the specific terms and conditions for the sale of the Property, Ms. Leslie will provide you with written notice of her intent to purchase the Property.” Leslie alleges that Harwell never sent such terms, which Harwell denies in the latest filing.
The court determined that there was not enough evidence to support Leslie’s right to purchase the eight parcels.
The litigation comes as TriStar Health has filed a letter of intent with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission for a freestanding emergency department to be located at the site. At a community meeting regarding the hospital in March, TriStar executives said that plans for the future facility would allow the bakery to remain at the property.
Neither TriStar nor Leslie’s and Harwell’s lawyers responded to requests for comment.