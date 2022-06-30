Nashville-based Matter Health, a health care provider focusing on affordable living communities, announced Wednesday that it has raised $35 million in financing.
The company was founded in 2021 by area investor Scott Sohr, former XSOLIS (an area care data analytics company) execs Mason Mercy and Austin Sohr, as well as Harrison Steen, who most recently worked at Pfizer.
The financing was led by California-based investment firm Jordan Park Group.
“The barriers to holistic healthcare are plentiful for older adults in affordable communities. Our mission with Matter Health is to solve this problem,” said Mercy, co-founder and CEO of Matter Health. “A lack of education and easy, immediate access to care creates poor outcomes and a high-cost strain on the system. We exist to serve these individuals most in need of quality healthcare through a convenient, location-based system. This series A investment round will enable us to rapidly increase health care access to more people who need it.”
The company builds on-site clinics at affordable living communities to serve older adults who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid. Matter claims a decline in emergency room utilization and preventable hospitalizations in its communities.
Matter currently operates four primary care centers in Tennessee, and plans to open 30 centers as well as to expand to Georgia and Michigan by 2023, according to a release.
