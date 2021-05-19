A San Francisco health tech startup that offers artificial intelligence tools to automate operations for health care providers is moving its headquarters to Nashville.
A five-person team at DARVIS, an acronym for Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System, will move into a MetroCenter office space at 240 Great Circle Road in June. The company also has international offices in Germany, the United Kingdom and Pakistan.
DARVIS offers technology that automates clinical workflow, from determining whether personnel is wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, to tracking the condition and availability of hospital beds throughout a facility. The AI-powered tech can also keep track of medical inventory and assess medical equipment sanitation.
Led by co-founders Jan Schlueter and Jan-Philipp Mohr, the company is leaving San Francisco following its participation in the Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s Project Healthcare, an accelerator program with a network of nearly 70 mentors, including leadership from HCA Healthcare, BlueCross BlueShield, the Nashville Health Care Council and LifePoint Health, among others.
The move will allow the company to market its tools — which are already in use in Germany — to the ever-expanding clinical network in Nashville.
“The introduction of automated technology within the workspace allows more time for providers to do what they are trained to do–care for patients,” Schlueter said in the release. “The concentration of health care systems and the vast experience of health care stakeholders in Nashville made the city the perfect place to move our headquarters.”
